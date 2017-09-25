Proposed Bass Road funeral home approved, as is north Macon car wash

Snow’s Memorial Chapel is expected to expand its business to north Macon with a new funeral home on Bass Road.
A conditional-use permit for the the 8,400-square-foot, single-story contemporary funeral home and event center at 1415 Bass Road was among the applications considered and approved at Monday’s meeting of the Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission.
It wasn’t clear how soon construction might begin, but the proposed building — with a 192-seat chapel — near Mabel White Baptist Church will not be used for body preparation or cremation.
The company that owns Snow’s plans to buy 2.2 acres from Mabel White, a tract subdivided from a portion of a 40-acre parcel that is southwest of the intersection of Bass Road and Bass Plantation Drive.
Another conditional-use permit was approved Monday for a 4,550-square-foot Suds Express Car Wash. The car wash is expected to be built on Northside Drive between a Zaxby’s restaurant and Lube Fast.
The commission also approved rezoning for sites just east of Interstate 75 and north of Sardis Church Road so that the sites can be brought “into alignment” for an industrial park. Though no deal is done, the tracts could become home to a huge distribution center employing as many as 1,000 people.
Other items considered:
ITEMS DEFERRED FROM PRIOR MEETING:
3258/3260 Jeffersonville Road: Conditional use to allow a nightclub with live entertainment and food service, C-2 District. Shirley Stokes, Eddie Thomas, applicant. Deferred.
2790 Vineville Ave.: Certificate of Appropriateness to allow design approval of roof, porch and to remove trees, HR-1 District. Jay Strong, applicant. Deferred.
3408 Hollingsworth Road: In violation of Section 4.11 [2] of the Comprehensive Land Development Resolution – privacy fence taller than 4 feet in the front yard. Willie Simmons, applicant. Deferred.
AMENDMENTS:
An amendment to Chapter 27A of the Comprehensive Land Development Resolution for the City of Macon and Bibb County, Georgia regarding parking of vehicles on lawns visible from public rights of way. Vineville Neighborhood Association, Lars Anderson, applicant. Deferred.
CONDITIONAL USES:
1415 Bass Road: Conditional use to allow a funeral home, PDE District. Triple Point Engineering, applicant. Approved.
300 Cody Drive, 200 Goodall Mill Road: Conditional use to allow revisions to a previously approved site plan, R-1AAA District. Steven Rowland, applicant. Approved.
CERTIFICATE OF APPROPRIATENESS:
1042 Maple St.: Certificate of Appropriateness to allow design approval to remove a tree, HPD-BH District. Sabrina Cox, applicant. Ratified.
1357/1369 Telfair St.: Certificate of Appropriateness to allow design approval of a single-family dwelling, HPD-BH District. Cass Hatcher, applicant. Ratified.
454 Terminal Ave./340 & 310 Sixth St.: Certificate of Appropriateness to allow design approval of site and exterior modifications, CBD-1 District. Widner & Associates Inc., applicant. Ratified.
243 Buford Place: Certificate of Appropriateness to allow design approval of porch railings, HR-1 District. Chelsea Flieger, applicant. Ratified.
VARIANCES:
3975 West Oak Drive: Variance in setback requirements to allow an accessory building, PDR District. Deldra Phillips, applicant. Deferred.
RATIFICATION:
1285 Walnut St.: Certificate of Appropriateness to allow design approval of a freestanding sign, [17-21039]. John Chandler, applicant. Ratified.
The regular agenda items for Monday’s meeting:
REZONINGS:
4995 Sardis Church Road & 6945, 6929, 6913 Skipper Road: Proposal to rezone from PDC, Planned Development Commercial District to M-1, Wholesale and Light Industrial District. The purpose of this rezoning is to bring the property into alignment with other MBCIA property for an industrial park. Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority, applicant. Approved.
CONDITIONAL USES:
3959/3944 Northside Drive: Conditional use to allow a tunnel car wash, PDC District. Widner Associates, applicant. Approved.
2505/2531 Allen Road: Conditional use to allow a butane off-load facility, M-1 District. Gavin Dinwoodie, applicant. Approved.
1897 Allen Road: Conditional use to allow a manufacturing facility in excess of 35 FT in height, M-2 District. Irving Consumer Products Inc.; Carter & Sloope Inc., applicant. Ratified.
CERTIFICATE OF APPROPRIATENESS:
2811 Vineville Ave.: Certificate of Appropriateness to allow a rear screened in porch, fence and exterior modifications, HR-1 District. Jeremy Hammock, applicant. Ratified.
VARIANCES:
4172 West Oak Drive: Variance in setback requirements to allow a detached accessory structure, PDR District. Veronica Spann, applicant. Approved.
220 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd.; 158 Northside Drive: Variance to allow an increased ID sign with an EGD over 50SF, C-2 District. Sean King, Best Signs, applicant. Approved.
RATIFICATION:
8801 Knoxville Road: Variance to allow an accessory structure within the front yard setback, A-Agriculture District. Scarlett Mathis, applicant. Ratified.
7091 Houston Road: Conditional use to allow a manufactured home with decks [17-21169], A-Agriculture District. James Smith Jr., applicant. Ratified.
Linda S. Morris: 478-744-4223, @MidGaBiz
Joe Kovac Jr.: 478-744-4397, @joekovacjr
Comments