Funeral home and car wash planned at separate locations in north Macon

A funeral home and a tunnel car wash may be opening in north Macon.
The applications are on the agenda for Monday’s meeting of the Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission. Since the Sept. 11 meeting was canceled due to Tropical Storm Irma, the commission plans to hear items from that meeting’s agenda as well as items regularly scheduled for Monday’s meeting.
SCI Georgia Funeral Services LLC plans to build an 8,400-square-foot, single-story contemporary funeral home/event center at 1415 Bass Road. The company has applied for a conditional-use permit to allow the funeral home through its applicant, Macon-based Triple Point Engineering.
The building would be used for events only and no body preparation or cremation would be performed on the site.
SCI, or Service Corporation International, is a publicly held company based in Houston, Texas, and it operates more than 1,500 funeral homes and 450 cemeteries, according to its website.
The company plans to buy 2.2 acres from Mable White Baptist Church which would be subdivided from a portion of a 40-acre parcel that is southwest of the intersection of Bass Road and Bass Plantation Drive. The proposed facility is providing a maximum of 129 parking spaces.
“The proposed use should not affect the population density,” according to the commission’s staff report. “The use may affect property values due to the possibility of increased traffic patterns.”
In another matter, a conditional-use permit to allow a tunnel car wash at 3959/3944 Northside Drive is expected to be considered. A note on the staff report said the address is more likely 3958 Northside Drive as stated on a previous application.
The site would be a combination of two parcels totaling about 4 acres on Northside Drive near Forest Hill Road. Plans are to build a 4,550-square-foot Suds Express Car Wash with 22 self-serve vacuum stations.
A portion of the property is between the Zaxby’s restaurant and Lube Fast on Northside Drive. The properties were previously used as a lumber yard and outside storage for Warner Robins Building Supply.
“It should be noted that the property has been vacant for an extended period and it has become an attractive nuisance for the parking of semi-tractors and trailers, as has the adjacent shopping center,” the staff report said.
The meeting begins at 1:30 p.m. and the venue is different from the regular location. It will meet in the commission chambers at the Macon-Bibb County Government Center, 700 Poplar St.
Other items on the agenda are:
ITEMS DEFERRED FROM PRIOR MEETING:
3258/3260 Jeffersonville Road: Conditional use to allow a nightclub with live entertainment and food service, C-2 District. Shirley Stokes, Eddie Thomas, applicant.
2790 Vineville Ave.: Certificate of Appropriateness to allow design approval of roof, porch and to remove trees, HR-1 District. Jay Strong, applicant.
3408 Hollingsworth Road: In violation of Section 4.11 [2] of the Comprehensive Land Development Resolution – privacy fence taller than 4ft in the front yard. Willie Simmons, applicant.
AMENDMENTS:
An amendment to Chapter 27A of the Comprehensive Land Development Resolution for the City of Macon and Bibb County, Georgia regarding parking of vehicles on lawns visible from public rights of way. Vineville Neighborhood Association, Lars Anderson, applicant.
CONDITIONAL USES:
300 Cody Drive, 200 Goodall Mill Road: Conditional use to allow revisions to a previously approved site plan, R-1AAA District. Steven Rowland, applicant.
CERTIFICATE OF APPROPRIATENESS:
1042 Maple St.: Certificate of Appropriateness to allow design approval to remove a tree, HPD-BH District. Sabrina Cox, applicant.
1357/1369 Telfair St.: Certificate of Appropriateness to allow design approval of a single-family dwelling, HPD-BH District. Cass Hatcher, applicant.
454 Terminal Ave./340 & 310 Sixth St.: Certificate of Appropriateness to allow design approval of site and exterior modifications, CBD-1 District. Widner & Associates Inc., applicant.
243 Buford Place: Certificate of Appropriateness to allow design approval of porch railings, HR-1 District. Chelsea Flieger, applicant.
VARIANCES:
3975 West Oak Drive: Variance in setback requirements to allow an accessory building, PDR District. Deldra Phillips, applicant.
RATIFICATION:
1285 Walnut St.: Certificate of Appropriateness to allow design approval of a freestanding sign, [17-21039]. John Chandler, applicant.
The regular agenda items for Monday’s meeting:
REZONINGS:
4995 Sardis Church Road & 6945, 6929, 6913 Skipper Road: Proposal to rezone from PDC, Planned Development Commercial District to M-1, Wholesale and Light Industrial District. The purpose of this rezoning is to bring the property into alignment with other MBCIA property for an industrial park. Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority, applicant.
CONDITIONAL USES:
2505/2531 Allen Road: Conditional use to allow a butane off-load facility, M-1 District. Gavin Dinwoodie, applicant.
1897 Allen Road: Conditional use to allow a manufacturing facility in excess of 35 FT in height, M-2 District. Irving Consumer Products Inc.; Carter & Sloope Inc., applicant.
CERTIFICATE OF APPROPRIATENESS:
2811 Vineville Ave.: Certificate of Appropriateness to allow a rear screened in porch, fence and exterior modifications, HR-1 District. Jeremy Hammock, applicant.
VARIANCES:
4172 West Oak Drive: Variance in setback requirements to allow a detached accessory structure, PDR District. Veronica Spann, applicant.
220 Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard; 158 Northside Drive: Variance to allow an increased ID sign with an EGD over 50SF, C-2 District. Sean King, Best Signs, applicant.
RATIFICATION:
8801 Knoxville Road: Variance to allow an accessory structure within the front yard setback, A-Agriculture District. Scarlett Mathis, applicant.
7091 Houston Road: Conditional use to allow a manufactured home with decks [17-21169], A-Agriculture District. James Smith Jr., applicant.
Linda S. Morris: 478-744-4223, @MidGaBiz
Comments