Jobs picture looks bright in Macon and Warner Robins

The unemployment rates dropped in Macon and Warner Robin last month as more people found jobs and unemployment claims fell.
“Georgia continues to be one of the leaders in job creation and employment,” State Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said in the release. “It's great to see our employers continue to create jobs, and Georgians going back to work.”
The unemployment rate for metro Macon was 5.4 percent in August, down from 5.5 percent in July, according to a news release from the Georgia Department of Labor.
A decline of 576 in the labor force contributed to the decline in the monthly rate that can be attributed to school age workers returning to their educational institutions, the release said. The August rate compares favorably to last August when the rate was 5.9 percent.
From July to August, jobs in metro Macon were up to 103,200, up by 400 jobs since August 2016. There were 1,309 more people employed than in August 2016.
Unemployment claims were down by 12 percent to 599 – another good sign for metro Macon’s economy.
Jobs also added in Warner Robins
At 5 percent, the August unemployment rate in metro Warner Robins was down from 5.1 percent in July, according to the release. A decline of 453 in the labor force contributed to the decline in the monthly rate which also can be attributed to school-age workers returning to school. The August rate compares favorably to last August when the rate was 5.6 percent.
From July to August, jobs in metro Warner Robins were up by 100 to 73,800. Since August 2016, the area has gained 700 jobs, a 1 percent growth rate. There were 1,694 more people employed than in August 2016.
Unemployment claims were down by two to 372 in August from July, and over the year, claims were down by 12.3 percent from August 2016.
Employ Georgia, the labor department’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com showed 1,777 new active job postings in metro Macon and 741 postings in Warner Robins for August.
