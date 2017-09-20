Industrial Authority disconnects from IT company linked to Dallemand, Whitby case

The Macon-Bibb Industrial Authority is shedding a connection to its former chairman.
The authority has spent the past six weeks reviewing the IT services for its offices, said Dwight Jones, chairman of the properties committee, which met Wednesday.
“The process has begun of transitioning into a new IT software company, Progressive Communications, who has their office right across the street,” said Stephen Adams, the authority’s acting executive director. The company has helped the authority look into “ensuring the integrity and security of our systems including our service, website and the internal IT system.”
Since the authority moved its offices from the Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce building into its own building on Mulberry Street in 2015, it had used the IT services of Progressive Consulting Technologies Inc.
In June, Isaac Culver III, the CEO of Progressive Consulting Technologies (no relation to Progressive Communications) and his company were indicted on fraud charges, and they are named in a multimillion-dollar federal suit, along with former Bibb County school Superintendent Romain Dallemand. That suit claims, among other things, that nonexistent computer software was sold to the Bibb County school system.
On Aug. 11, former authority Chairman Cliffard Whitby was arrested after a federal grand jury indicted him in a public corruption probe linked to technology sales to the school district. Whitby faces charges of conspiracy to pay a bribe, of conspiracy to launder the proceeds of an unlawful activity and other bribery charges. He resigned from the authority on Aug. 12.
Jones said staff members had not been able to get passwords it needed from Progressive Consulting and it “can’t use what we paid for.”
The authority agreed Wednesday to allow chairman Robby Fountain to negotiate an annual contract with the new IT company, which would be then presented to the full board in October.
