Midstate credit union receives state award for supporting financial literacy

Robins Financial Credit Union receives state award
Robins Financial Credit Union was awarded the Desjardins Youth Financial Education Award by the Georgia Credit Union Affiliates.
The Desjardins program was created to recognize leadership within the credit union movement on behalf of financial literacy for all ages. The recognition program considers all activities supporting the personal finance education of members and non-members.
Robins Financial Credit Union won this youth education award in the $1 billion-plus category for providing the “It’s A Money Thing” program in high school and college classrooms, covering topics from basic budgeting to auto and home purchases, managing student loans and understanding credit.
Robins Financial Credit Union is a local nonprofit financial cooperative with 20 branches in Middle Georgia. It provides financial services to more than 183,000 members, with assets exceeding $2.3 billion.
Macon businessman to serve on auto dealers board
Jason Reaves with Wayne Reaves Software based in Macon has been designated second vice president-at-large for the Georgia Independent Automobile Dealers Association, a not-for-profit industry trade association that has been a voice of Georgia’s independent auto dealers since 1955.
There are 43 volunteers that serve as board members for the association, which maintains about 2,500 members annually while consistently advocating for more than 4,500 licensed dealers in the state.
Perry awarded $722,000 through grant program
The city of Perry was awarded $722,000 through the Community Development Block Grant program administered by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs for neighborhood revitalization activities in Perry’s Sand Hill neighborhood.
The city of Perry will use the funds to rehabilitate eight homes, completely reconstruct three homes, and acquire and clear five vacant, blighted properties in the project area. The total project cost is $771,371 with $49,371 in local match and leverage funds.
Perdue facility in Perry wins award
The Perdue facility in Perry was one of 25 in the company to receive award for consistently implementing innovative and effective workplace safety health processes and systems from the Joint Industry Safety and Health Council.
Perry’s facility was recognized with the Award of Honor, the council’s second highest honor. It maintained its OSHA safety metrics as least 25 percent better than the industry for at least three years in a row.
New apron manufacturer opens in Eastman
Koda organics, a new apron manufacturer, has opened in Eastman. The company has 12 employees now and looks to increase that number in the near future, according to a statement from the company.
“We buy all our materials from U.S. textile manufacturers. It's why we only use organic canvas and leather,” according to its website. “It's why we decided to keep production small, having one sewer craft the aprons in its entirety.”
Koda’s parent company, Chameleon USA, used to have about 80 sewing operators, but that branch closed about seven years ago. It now shares space with Chameleon, which is a screen printer/embroiderer.
