Tainted fuel shuts down some Middle Georgia gas pumps

More Videos 1:05 Macon dodged no bullets with Irma Pause 1:11 Homeowner learns her house in new flood plain 2:18 Ag Secretary Perdue visits pecan farm to see Irma damage 1:55 Authentic Mexican food comes to downtown 1:14 This puzzle is no problem for Central High student 1:07 Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs 1:01 Alabama fans kicked out of FSU game after fighting in the stands 1:16 Houston County homicide crime scene 2:01 Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory 0:50 Bears hang on to defeat Warhawks Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Macon dodged no bullets with Irma Macon insurance man Coulby Lewis says "city fared very well for what it could have been." Macon insurance man Coulby Lewis says "city fared very well for what it could have been." Beau Cabell The Telegraph

Macon insurance man Coulby Lewis says "city fared very well for what it could have been." Beau Cabell The Telegraph