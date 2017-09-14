More Videos

Tainted fuel shuts down some Middle Georgia gas pumps

By Linda S. Morris

lmorris@macon.com

September 14, 2017 4:41 PM

Some midstate gas station fuel pumps have been shut down after officials found that the station’s tanks had been contaminated by water directly related to Tropical Storm Irma.

So far, inspectors with the Georgia Department of Agriculture’s fuel and measures division “have found sporadic issues and have shut down pumps in Bibb, Camden, Cobb, Fulton, Henry, Jenkins, Lamar, Lowndes, Peach and Upson counties due to water contamination,” according a release.

The department is working with those stations, which were not identified, to help them get back to normal operations.

“We are proud of our staff for their efforts before and after the storm in protecting industry and our driving public,” Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black said in the statement. “They have been continually communicating with the stations regarding the risk of fuel contamination and are now putting boots on the ground to help mitigate that risk to consumers.”

Gasoline is typically stored in underground tanks at service stations. Heavy rainfall can increase the likelihood of water leaching into the holding tanks and contaminating fuel, which can damage critical components of a vehicle’s engine.

The department will continue to test fuel in stations around the state to ensure quality. Inspectors will be pulled from their regularly scheduled duties in order to check gas stations throughout the state for water and other contaminants.

“Although we understand that many are facing fuel challenges, it is important to note that there are still many stations throughout Georgia without power and fuel,” fuel and measures division Director Rich Lewis said.

If anyone suspects any issues with their fuel supply, call the fuel and measure division at 800-282-5852 toll free from any area in Georgia.

Linda S. Morris: 478-744-4223, @MidGaBiz

