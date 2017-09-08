Business

Governor says trade mission helped land new company

The Associated Press

September 08, 2017 2:05 AM

RICHMOND, Va.

Gov. Terry McAuliffe said a recent trade mission to Europe helped Virginia land a new manufacturing operation that will create 35 new jobs in the Danville area.

McAuliffe's office announced Thursday that Unison Ltd., a tube bending machine specialist from the United Kingdom, will create its first U.S.-based operation at the Cane Creek Center Industrial Park.

The governor said Virginia beat out North Carolina and the U.K. for the $5.2 million project. He said the company made its decision after meeting him this summer during a trade mission.

McAuliffe approved a $105,000 grant for the project, which will also receive $330,000 from the state's tobacco fund.

