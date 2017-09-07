Business

Largest-capacity container ship to visit East Coast port

The Associated Press

September 07, 2017 7:00 AM

ELIZABETH, N.J.

The largest-capacity container ship ever to visit an East Coast port will highlight the benefit of elevating the Bayonne Bridge.

The Theodore Roosevelt will pass under the span and dock in Elizabeth on Thursday.

The ship is 1,202 feet (366 meters) long and 166 feet (50 meters) wide, stretching four football fields long. It can carry more than 7,200 standard 40-foot (12 meters) shipping containers above and below its decks.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has spent $1.6 billion to raise the bridge and deepen the channel so very large ships can use the container ports in Elizabeth and Newark.

