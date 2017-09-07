Business

AP Newsbreak: Nestle buys vegetarian meals maker Sweet Earth

By JAMEY KEATEN Associated Press

September 07, 2017 5:33 AM

GENEVA

The world's biggest food and drinks company, Nestle, is buying husband-and-wife startup Sweet Earth, which sells frozen burritos stuffed with quinoa, beans and other vegetarian ingredients.

The Swiss conglomerate, whose frozen food brands include Lean Cuisine and Stouffer's, said Thursday that the deal to buy the Californian startup will boost its presence in the fast-growing market for plant-based foods.

Nestle, which is based in Vevey, Switzerland, declined to specify the cost of the deal.

Packaged food companies like Nestle have been looking for ways to appeal to consumers who are favoring fresher foods and are worried about the ingredients they eat. Nestle recently invested in online meals company Freshly, which delivers cooked meals to customer's doorsteps that it says are gluten-free and don't contain refined sugars.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Homeowner learns her house in new flood plain

Homeowner learns her house in new flood plain 1:11

Homeowner learns her house in new flood plain
United Way of Central Georgia sets $5 million goal 1:38

United Way of Central Georgia sets $5 million goal
Macon's Authority gets new chairman, director 1:40

Macon's Authority gets new chairman, director

View More Video