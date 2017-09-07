Former union official pleads guilty to embezzling $280,000

A former Maine machinists union official at Bath Iron Works who acknowledged embezzling $280,000 from the union has pleaded guilty.
Thirty-four-year-old Ryan Jones pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court in Portland. The Portland Press Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2gNsor9 ) he will be sentenced at a later date.
Jones was secretary-treasurer when he allegedly made 199 unauthorized withdrawals from the bank account of Local S6 of the machinists union in Bath.
The union released a statement in August saying it had discovered the funds were missing and barred Jones from holding an elected union office.
Jones and his attorney signed a plea agreement on Aug. 22. He faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
Jones could also be ordered to pay restitution.
