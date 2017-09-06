Business

Cuomo announces $10M to restore shellfish on Long Island

The Associated Press

September 06, 2017 9:33 PM

NEW YORK

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced a $10.4 million effort to improve Long Island's water quality by restoring native shellfish populations.

Cuomo on Wednesday the state is establishing five new sanctuary sites in Suffolk and Nassau counties to transplant seeded clams and oysters.

The Democratic governor says the grant will also expand public shellfish hatcheries in those counties.

The sites will be managed by SUNY Stony Brook and Cornell Cooperative Extensions in partnership with municipalities and volunteer organizations.

