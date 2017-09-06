Business

Hertz, Thrifty to give SeaTac workers $2 million in back pay

The Associated Press

September 06, 2017 8:28 PM

TUMWATER, Wash.

State officials say an agreement has been reached for airport rental car companies Hertz and Thrifty to provide nearly $2 million in back pay to workers owed under SeaTac's minimum wage law.

The Washington State Department of Labor and Industries said Wednesday the agreement will mean checks of thousands of dollars for workers at the companies' SeaTac locations.

The agency says 157 workers filed Labor and Industry claims for wages owed between Jan. 1, 2014, when the $15 minimum wage took effect, and Sept. 30, 2015.

The latter date is when the state Supreme Court ruled the ordinance covered companies at the airport.

Hertz and Thrifty workers clean, maintain and prepare rental cars and also drive shuttles to locations around Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

There was no admission of wrongdoing by the companies.

