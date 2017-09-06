Young people could learn what it takes to open and operate a business

If you or someone you know would be a good candidate for the Young Entrepreneurs Academy, there is still time to sign up.
The application deadline for the Young Entrepreneurs Academy has been extended to Monday, according to a news release.
Over the course of the program, students learn how to:
▪ Brainstorm business ideas
▪ Write a business plan
▪ Interact with business professionals
▪ Pitch their business plan to potential “investors”
▪ Obtain funding
▪ Legally register their businesses
▪ Participate in a trade show
▪ Actually launch their own businesses or social movements
The application can be found online at bit.ly/yeamaconapp. More information can be found here: bit.ly/yeamacon.
The program accepts applications from students in grades 6 through 12, who are between 11 and 18 years old and attending public, private and home schools in the Bibb County area. Prior business experience is not required, nor is it required to have a business idea prior to the start of class.
In 2016, the Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce launched the first Georgia-based Young Entrepreneurs Academy program in Bibb County, with support from local community sponsors and local partners Mercer University, Bibb County School District and SparkMacon.
Linda S. Morris: 478-744-4223, @MidGaBiz
Comments