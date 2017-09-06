Business

Williston dedicates $105 million wastewater treatment plant

The Associated Press

September 06, 2017

WILLISTON, N.D.

The city of Williston has officially dedicated its $105 million wastewater treatment plant.

The facility replaces city's old lagoon system that struggled to keep up with demand as Williston's population rose with the oil boom.

Project manager Jason Benson says the plant can handle a population of up to 60,000 people, with the ability to expand even more if necessary.

Construction began in 2014 and the plant became fully operational earlier this summer. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held late last week.

