Hospital owner promises 'solution' for troubled pension plan

The Associated Press

September 06, 2017 6:54 AM

PAWTUCKET, R.I.

The owner of Memorial Hospital in Pawtucket says the pending sale of the facility will include a "solution" for the hospital's troubled pension fund after a fund at another Rhode Island hospital had to be placed into receivership.

A Care New England spokesman tells WPRI-TV (http://bit.ly/2eEU25m ) that the issue will be addressed as part of the sale, which still needs to be approved, but declined to offer specifics.

The company is working to sell the hospital to California-based Prime Healthcare, which owns a hospital in Woonsocket.

Last month, the pension fund for Our Lady of Fatima Hospital was placed in temporary receivership. It had been 90 percent funded when it was sold in 2014.

