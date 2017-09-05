The Latest: Republicans propose limiting quarry oversight

The Latest on Wisconsin state budget (all times local):
8:45 p.m.
Republicans are proposing limiting local government oversight of quarries in Wisconsin.
The Legislature's budget committee was considering a proposal Tuesday that would reduce the ability of local governments from placing any limits or conditions on quarry operations in the state. A spokesman for Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, the powerful state chamber of commerce, says it opposes the changes.
The changes were part of a broad transportation funding proposal the Republican-controlled committee was voting on before completing work on the budget.
The proposal would borrow about $410 million for roads, impose a new fee on electric and hybrid car owners, spend $2.5 million on a toll roads study and repeal the prevailing wage for state building and highway projects.
The committee hoped to finish its work on the budget by Wednesday.
___
2:15 p.m.
Wisconsin Republicans say they have reached a deal on transportation funding that would impose a new fee on electric and hybrid vehicles and borrow around $410 million.
Co-chairs of the Legislature's Joint Finance Committee say they plan to complete its work on the budget Tuesday so the Senate and Assembly can take it up later this month.
Rep. John Nygren says he's disappointed the budget won't include a long-term funding solution for transportation. And he says any road projects already enumerated will not be delayed.
The proposal up for a committee vote Tuesday will include a new $100 fee for electric vehicles and $75 for hybrid vehicles. That's on top of the $75 fee all vehicles pay now.
The $410 million in borrowing includes $250 million for Interstate 94 rebuilding between Milwaukee and the Illinois border.
___
10:40 a.m.
Madison-area business leaders are calling on Gov. Scott Walker and the Republican-controlled Legislature to come up with a state budget that includes a long-term funding solution for roads.
The business leaders joined with Democrats on Tuesday to put pressure on Republicans to act with the budget now two months late. How to pay for road projects is the largest remaining unsolved issue.
The budget-writing Joint Finance Committee was scheduled to meet Tuesday afternoon to finish work on the two-year spending plan, including roads.
Committee co-chair Rep. John Nygren told The Associated Press to "stay tuned" on Tuesday when asked if there's a deal yet on transportation funding.
Business owners along Verona Road south of Madison said Tuesday delays in work on that project have hurt them.
