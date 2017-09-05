Fly to buy: A trip can save you thousands on a used car

This photo taken Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, shows Williamson Cadillac Buick GMC dealership in Miami. If you’re willing to fly, you can save when you buy. Perhaps thousands of dollars on a used SUV, car or truck. Used vehicle prices vary wildly between U.S. metro areas, sometimes over $3,000. So with some careful research and a plane ticket, it might be worth the time it takes to travel. Alan Diaz AP Photo