Business

Hawaii residents get new, energy-efficient refrigerators

The Associated Press

September 05, 2017 9:54 AM

WAILUKU, Hawaii

Hawaii Energy announced a new program to replace families' older, energy-eating refrigerators for new, energy-efficient models is underway.

The Maui News reports (http://bit.ly/2x7nb4t ) dozens of Molokai families began dropping off their aging refrigerators at Duke Maliu Regional Park and received new General Electric units that will help them significantly lower their electric bills as part of the Molokai's Hui Up! Program.

A total of 177 Energy Star-certified refrigerators will be delivered during the current trade-in opportunity.

Hawaii Energy is supporting the nonprofit Sust'ainable Molokai in implementing the program, with help from Makoa Trucking Service, Servco Home & Appliance Distribution and General Electric.

Hawaii Energy program manager Burk Gingerich says a refrigerator can cost families on Molokai an extra $350 a year in excess utility costs.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Homeowner learns her house in new flood plain

Homeowner learns her house in new flood plain 1:11

Homeowner learns her house in new flood plain
United Way of Central Georgia sets $5 million goal 1:38

United Way of Central Georgia sets $5 million goal
Macon's Authority gets new chairman, director 1:40

Macon's Authority gets new chairman, director

View More Video