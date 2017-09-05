Trump family and associates to be in Russia probe crosshairs

FILE - In this June 21, 2017, file photo, special counsel Robert Mueller departs after a closed-door meeting with members of the Senate Judiciary Committee about Russian meddling in the election and possible connection to the Trump campaign, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress returns to Washington, a web of President Donald Trump's family and associates will be in the crosshairs of committees investigating whether his campaign colluded with Russia last year, as well as of the high-wattage legal team assembled by Mueller. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo