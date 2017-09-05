Alabama company buys West Virginia direct-mail advertiser

A founder of a direct-mail advertiser that started in a West Virginia garage two decades ago says the firm has been bought by an Alabama-based company.
The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports Huntington residents Ed and Sherri Crouse sold Preferred Mail Advertising last week to Mspark of Birmingham, Alabama.
Preferred Mail served 18 markets in Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia. Its clients range from restaurants to pharmacies.
According to its website, Mspark serves 531 markets in more than two dozen states.
Sherri Crouse says Mspark first reached out about a possible buyout last December. She says a rapidly growing customer base meant Preferred Mail staff could no longer handle its production demand.
Crouse says Preferred Mail's production and operations will be moved from Huntington to an Mspark production facility in Indianapolis by October.
