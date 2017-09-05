Business

Alabama company buys West Virginia direct-mail advertiser

The Associated Press

September 05, 2017 2:36 AM

CHARLESTON, W.Va.

A founder of a direct-mail advertiser that started in a West Virginia garage two decades ago says the firm has been bought by an Alabama-based company.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports Huntington residents Ed and Sherri Crouse sold Preferred Mail Advertising last week to Mspark of Birmingham, Alabama.

Preferred Mail served 18 markets in Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia. Its clients range from restaurants to pharmacies.

According to its website, Mspark serves 531 markets in more than two dozen states.

Sherri Crouse says Mspark first reached out about a possible buyout last December. She says a rapidly growing customer base meant Preferred Mail staff could no longer handle its production demand.

Crouse says Preferred Mail's production and operations will be moved from Huntington to an Mspark production facility in Indianapolis by October.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Homeowner learns her house in new flood plain

Homeowner learns her house in new flood plain 1:11

Homeowner learns her house in new flood plain
United Way of Central Georgia sets $5 million goal 1:38

United Way of Central Georgia sets $5 million goal
Macon's Authority gets new chairman, director 1:40

Macon's Authority gets new chairman, director

View More Video