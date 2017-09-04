Editorials from around Ohio

Excerpts of recent editorials of statewide and national interest from Ohio newspapers:
The (Findlay) Courier
Aug. 29
Does a place like Findlay, where 91 percent of the residents are white, need to have a public conversation about different races, cultures and lifestyles?
Of course we do. And we need to do it more often.
Such a discussion began Sunday at Riverside Park where a "Findlay Against White Supremacy" rally was organized to talk about recent race-related problems that surfaced in Charlottesville, Virginia, and closer to home, at the same park where the rally was held.
There, vandals spray painted "White Power" on the pool bathhouse and swastikas on the pool. The timing of the vandalism, which came in the wake of news about the death of a counter protester at a white supremacy rally in Virginia, brought the issue home for the Findlay Civil Rights Alliance.
...
Compared to what happened in Virginia, the "White Power" incident at the park was minor, too. But it's still worth talking about, if only as a way to make the community more accepting of others.
...
Stereotypes and prejudices will always be present in places where minds are closed. But biases that are based on ignorance can be overcome with awareness. Race-based hate shouldn't be welcome anywhere, including here.
___
The Lima News
Sept. 2
One size doesn't fit all when it comes to the needs of the American worker this Labor Day.
From the executive board room to the union hall, today's business and labor leaders find themselves dealing with a changing workforce like never before.
...
The millennials bring a fearless nature toward technology that is opening doors for them. They don't flinch when it comes to change; they simply handle it with little second thought. They thrive in the fast lane with their ability to multi-task and love to be praised.
Yet at the same time, most millennials harbor no ties to the mother ship. While they'll work hard for their employer, only one-third of them say their current job is their career, and nearly 60 percent have switched careers already, the Department of Labor notes. By the time millennials retire, some labor experts say many will have worked for 16 or more companies, meaning they average three to four years on the job before moving along.
...
Employers have entered a period that sees them in a heated battle for talent. If a company is to be a destination site for talented workers, it cannot ignore the needs, desires and attitudes of millennials.
___
The (Cleveland) Plain Dealer
Sept. 2
Wisdom finally prevailed on the Quicken Loans Arena upgrade deal this week when Greater Cleveland Congregations ended its drive challenging the deal and referendum petitions were withdrawn.
...
The Cavs should push ahead with a Q deal so clearly beneficial to all sides. Critical to unstopping the logjam was Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish's demonstration of the scope of the county's existing commitments and spending to address mental health and substance abuse — and widespread community and political pressure on GCC to abandon its destructive tactics, including from U.S. Rep. Marcia Fudge.
If construction can begin soon, Cleveland should still be in line to get the NBA All-Star Game in 2020 or 2021, with its estimated $100 million in revenues, dwarfing the estimated cost of the city's share of the upgrade deal.
...
Striking for its equal public-private partnership at a time when many pro teams are demanding full public underwriting for sports arenas, the deal includes hugely beneficial terms for the city and region, with the Cavs paying half the upgrade costs and agreeing to extend the team lease to at least 2034.
...
A true focus on neighborhood needs and the city's future should prompt all sides to pull together to identify where strategic investments and further public-private partnerships can best help Cleveland's poorest and most vulnerable citizens.
___
Akron Beacon Journal
Sept. 3
When Congress returns to work after this Labor Day weekend, U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander intends to push for urgently needed legislation that would repair the ailing health insurance exchanges. The Tennessee Republican received a boost last week from John Kasich and seven other governors, Democrats and Republicans. They provided a clear road map to the necessary fixes.
...
Kasich and colleagues know time is short. Insurers must finalize their plans for next year by the end of the month. Thus, they propose immediate steps to ease the uncertainty. They also outline adjustments designed to enhance the exchanges for the long term.
...
As it is, 1,400 counties, including many in Ohio, have just one carrier available on the exchanges. The governors want Congress to set up incentives for insurers to enter underserved counties. They would like residents in these areas to have the option of buying into the federal health insurance program.
...
How unfortunate, then, that just as the governors unveiled their proposal, the Trump White House announced sharp reductions in programs to promote enrollment in the exchanges. Contrary to presidential claims, these initiatives have produced good results, when sufficiently backed, something the governors plainly realize.
...
