Falcons cut Hageman following 2016 domestic violence charges

The Associated Press

September 04, 2017 10:06 AM

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga.

The Atlanta Falcons have released defensive tackle Ra'Shede Hageman two days after he was placed on the commissioner's exempt list because of domestic violence charges in 2016.

The Falcons said in a statement Monday the move was made after a "thorough investigative process by local authorities." The NFL said Saturday its investigation is pending.

Hageman is a four-year veteran who started four games in 2016 and 12 games in 2015. He was listed as a backup before Saturday's designation prevented him from playing in games or practicing.

Hageman faced charges of battery, cruelty to children and interfering with calls for emergency assistance. Police say he was at the home of his girlfriend, Janeal Jefferies.

