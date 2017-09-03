Mattis: NKorea threat would bring massive military response

More Videos 1:11 Homeowner learns her house in new flood plain Pause 2:01 Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory 2:09 Lorenzo Carter on defense's discipline vs. Appalachian State 1:32 Teddi Wohlford makes vegetable au gratin 1:07 Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs 1:23 Gas prices: 'I'm not complaining yet' 0:55 Warner Robins beats Peach County in thriller 1:30 Northside teacher wants to check this one off his bucket list 2:28 Michel, Chubb talk about Fromm's game against Appalachian State 2:11 Topped with onions, mushrooms and two kinds of cheese the Dickey Betts is a best seller Video Link copy Embed Code copy

President Trump's comments on North Korea's latest nuclear test After attending church in Washington, D.C., on National Day of Prayer for the victims of Hurricane Harvey, President Donald Trump was asked if he's going to attack North Korea. "We'll see," he said. The president also took to Twitter throughout the day to respond to North Korea's most recent nuclear test, which the communist country claimed to be its most powerful yet. After attending church in Washington, D.C., on National Day of Prayer for the victims of Hurricane Harvey, President Donald Trump was asked if he's going to attack North Korea. "We'll see," he said. The president also took to Twitter throughout the day to respond to North Korea's most recent nuclear test, which the communist country claimed to be its most powerful yet. Alexa Ard / McClatchy

