Business

September 2, 2017 10:02 AM

Your dance studio's biggest problem? Needing foreign workers

By EMERY P. DALESIO AP Business Writer
RALEIGH, N.C.

A complex business case involving talented workers and a struggle over profits has North Carolina's highest court resolving a dispute over employees in sequins and skin-tight gowns.

The lawsuit the North Carolina Supreme Court took up this week offers insight into the immigrant labor crucial to keep dance studios dotted across most U.S. cities humming.

National Dance Teachers of America President Lee Fox says a labor shortage has meant competitive ballroom or Latin dancers from Eastern Europe have snagged U.S. work visas since the 1990s.

Michael Krawiec (KRAH-vik) says he sued came after paying all the upfront costs to get visas for two dancers, only to see them hired away by a rival dance studio. Defendant Jim Manly's attorney says there was no contract making the dancers stay with Krawiec.

  United Way of Central Georgia sets $5 million goal

    Former NFL coach Bill Curry was the keynote speaker for the campaign kick-off at the United Way of Central Georgia annual meeting. The agency set a goal to raise $5 million.

