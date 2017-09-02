Business

September 2, 2017 11:18 AM

Top political donor demands civility after Trump remarks

The Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio

The billionaire CEO of the company behind Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works says he plans to demand civility from politicians he supports after President Donald Trump's response to the deadly Charlottesville, Virginia, rally.

L Brands founder Leslie Wexner says he was shocked Trump appeared to blame "both sides" for the violence that broke out at the white nationalist rally Aug. 12.

The Columbus Dispatch reports online that Wexner said in speaking to about 700 employees last month that he spent "a couple of sleepless nights" before deciding he needed to do something.

Wexner is one of the country's top political donors. He said he's "just had it" and won't support political leaders or parties unless they send him a note saying "they're going to behave civilly."

Related content

Business

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Ellis: Time is right to move Confederate monuments 2:17

Ellis: Time is right to move Confederate monuments

Pause
Teddi Wohlford makes vegetable au gratin 1:32

Teddi Wohlford makes vegetable au gratin

Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs 1:07

Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs

Rivalry game lives up to pregame hype in Fort Valley 0:55

Rivalry game lives up to pregame hype in Fort Valley

Warner Robins beats Peach County in thriller 0:55

Warner Robins beats Peach County in thriller

Warner Robins riding high after thrilling win 0:58

Warner Robins riding high after thrilling win

Peach County falls just short to Warner Robins 1:15

Peach County falls just short to Warner Robins

Fromm, Warner Robins use big plays to beat Peach County 0:54

Fromm, Warner Robins use big plays to beat Peach County

Gas prices: 'I'm not complaining yet' 1:23

Gas prices: 'I'm not complaining yet'

Former GBI agent testifies, responds to allegations of child molestation 1:29

Former GBI agent testifies, responds to allegations of child molestation

  • United Way of Central Georgia sets $5 million goal

    Former NFL coach Bill Curry was the keynote speaker for the campaign kick-off at the United Way of Central Georgia annual meeting. The agency set a goal to raise $5 million.

United Way of Central Georgia sets $5 million goal

View more video

Business