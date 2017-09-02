Business

September 2, 2017 8:03 AM

Former union official to plead guilty to embezzling $280K

The Associated Press
PORTLAND, Maine

Federal court documents indicate a former Machinists union official at Bath Iron Works has acknowledged embezzling $280,000 from the union.

The Portland Press Herald (http://bit.ly/2extXce ) reports that Ryan Jones of Biddeford is scheduled to plead guilty Wednesday in federal court.

Jones was secretary-treasurer when he allegedly made 199 unauthorized withdrawals from the bank account of Local S6 of the Machinists union in Bath.

The union released a statement in August saying it had discovered the funds were missing and barred Jones from holding an elected union office.

Jones and his attorney signed a plea agreement on Aug. 22. He faces penalties of up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

Related content

Business

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Warner Robins riding high after thrilling win 0:58

Warner Robins riding high after thrilling win

Pause
Ellis: Time is right to move Confederate monuments 2:17

Ellis: Time is right to move Confederate monuments

Teddi Wohlford makes vegetable au gratin 1:32

Teddi Wohlford makes vegetable au gratin

Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs 1:07

Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs

Fromm, Warner Robins use big plays to beat Peach County 0:54

Fromm, Warner Robins use big plays to beat Peach County

Peach County falls just short to Warner Robins 1:15

Peach County falls just short to Warner Robins

Former GBI agent testifies, responds to allegations of child molestation 1:29

Former GBI agent testifies, responds to allegations of child molestation

Peach County battles Warner Robins 0:55

Peach County battles Warner Robins

Gas prices: 'I'm not complaining yet' 1:23

Gas prices: 'I'm not complaining yet'

Skeletal remains found behind Farmer's Market in Macon 1:03

Skeletal remains found behind Farmer's Market in Macon

  • United Way of Central Georgia sets $5 million goal

    Former NFL coach Bill Curry was the keynote speaker for the campaign kick-off at the United Way of Central Georgia annual meeting. The agency set a goal to raise $5 million.

United Way of Central Georgia sets $5 million goal

View more video

Business