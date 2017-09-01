New restaurant heading to Eisenhower Crossing

Buffalo Wings and Hibachi is planing to open in the Eisenhower Crossing Annex shopping center this year.
It would be in a 2,000-square-foot spot beside Sears, said Charles Vita, partner/CEO of ProVest Properties LLC, which bought the shopping center two years ago..
“We are very excited about having them,” Vita said. “We are starting work in about two weeks” on the restaurant, which is expected to open by Christmas.
The eatery will be joining another newcomer, Aspire Fitness Clubs, which is planning to open in the former HHGregg building.
The eatery signed a lease about four weeks ago, but ProVest is planning to bring a demolition crew from out of state to work on both spaces, so it wanted to wait until the deal with Aspire was completed which happened Friday, said Associate Broker Kevin Harkins with The Summit Group.
