WR Hopkins agrees to 5-year extension with Texans

FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2017, file photo, Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins warms up before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville, Tenn. A person familiar with the negotiations says the Texans and Hopkins have agreed to a five-year, $81 million contract extension. The person spoke to The AP on the condition of anonymity because the deal had not yet been announced by the teams. Weston Kenney, File AP Photo