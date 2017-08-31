Well-known donut shop plans five locations in the midstate

Five Dunkin’ Donuts are planned for the Macon area.
Franchisee QSR Group LLC signed store development agreements with Dunkin’ Donuts for the stores in the Macon area, according to a news release. Two of the stores will include a Baskin-Robbins ice cream shop.
“The first location is planned to open in 2018,” according to an email from a Dunkin’ Donuts representative. “At this time, no specific restaurant locations have been secured. The group is continuing to scout out areas for development.”
QSR Group is owned by Nishith and Navnit Patel, who are experienced multiunit operators of quick-serve restaurants and have “extensive experience” in the Macon area, the release said. They plan to expand throughout Macon during the next several years.
Currently there are Dunkin’ Donuts stores on Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard, Forsyth Street and Gray Highway in Macon.
Based in Canton, Massachusetts, Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. has more than 12,300 Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants and more than 7,800 Baskin-Robbins shops.
Linda S. Morris: 478-744-4223, @MidGaBiz
