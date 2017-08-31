Langford area residents to vote on $3.6M school expansion

Residents of the Langford Area School District will vote Oct. 3 on a proposed $3.6 million school expansion.
The American News reports that improvements would include an auxiliary gymnasium that also would serve as a multipurpose room, a larger special education room, a music room and a wellness center that would be open to students and the public.
The project also would include roof and parking lot improvements.
The proposal would raise property taxes on a house valued at $100,000 by $61 per year.
Comments