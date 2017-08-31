Key Chinese Communist Party congress to start Oct. 18

FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2012, file photo, then Chinese President Hu Jintao, center on the stage, addresses the opening session of the 18th Communist Party Congress held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Thursday, Nov. 8, 2012. China announced Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, said the 19th National Party Congress held once every five years will start on Oct. 18, marking the formal countdown to the meeting at which President Xi Jinping will begin his second five-year term as head of the ruling party. Lee Jin-man, File AP Photo