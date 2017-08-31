Firefighters stand near the train that hit a cargo train in Smetowo Graniczne, Poland Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017. Seven of the passenger train's 11 carriages derailed in the collision.
Firefighters stand near the train that hit a cargo train in Smetowo Graniczne, Poland Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017. Seven of the passenger train's 11 carriages derailed in the collision. KFP via AP Krzysztof Mania
Business

Number of people hurt in train crash in Poland rises to 28

The Associated Press

August 31, 2017 3:39 AM

WARSAW, Poland

A spokesman for Poland's national railways says 28 people were injured when a passenger train hit a cargo train Wednesday evening. There were no fatalities.

Seven of the passenger train's 11 carriages and the engine derailed in the collision, which occurred before 10 p.m. in the northern Polish town of Smetowo Graniczne.

Miroslaw Siemieniec, a spokesman for the railway said Thursday that 28 people were hurt but there were no life-threatening injuries. The previous evening officials had spoken of 21 injured.

Prosecutors and railway experts are investigating the cause of the crash.

