Business

H&M to open store in Santa Fe next month

The Associated Press

August 31, 2017 3:18 AM

SANTA FE, N.M.

H&M, the large Swedish-owned clothing retailer, is opening a store next month in Santa Fe.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports (https://goo.gl/heezKQ ) Hennes & Mauritz will operate in Santa Fe Place after months of remodeling a 26,000-square-foot space on the north side of the mall.

It will be the second New Mexico outlet for the company, which has more than 400 locations across the country and about 4,000 stores worldwide.

The retailer has a smaller store in Albuquerque's Coronado Center.

The company expects to employ about 20 people at the Santa Fe location.

