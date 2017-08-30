FILE - In this April 2, 2015, file photo, Expedia's CEO Dara Khosrowshahi announces his company is moving 3,000 employees from Bellevue, Wash., to Seattle's waterfront in 2016, during a news conference in Seattle. Two people briefed on the matter said Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, that Khosrowshahi has been named CEO of ride-hailing giant Uber Technologies Inc.
Business

Former Expedia CEO takes helm of Uber on Wednesday

The Associated Press

August 30, 2017 9:39 AM

SAN FRANCISCO

New Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi (Cause-row-SHA-hee) will begin work with an employee meeting Wednesday morning at the company's San Francisco headquarters.

The ride-hailing company confirmed late Tuesday in a note to employees that the former Expedia CEO had accepted the top job. The note says Uber's eight-member board voted unanimously to offer him the job on Sunday.

Khosrowshahi has led Expedia since 2005 and helped to build it into one of the largest travel booking sites in the world. Analysts say his experience is a good match for the troubled Uber.

The note says he'll also meet with small groups of employees and spend time with drivers in the coming weeks.

