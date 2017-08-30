Business

Maine company creates new spice line for Travel Channel host

The Associated Press

August 30, 2017 5:15 AM

DRESDEN, Maine

A Maine company is partnering with television host Andrew Zimmern for a special line of spice blends.

The Portland Press Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2vrgvxz ) Gryffon Ridge Spice Merchants has already developed and released five of the seven new blends for Zimmern's website. Gryffon Ridge owner Christine Pistole drew inspiration for the blends from Zimmern's worldly travels.

The Dresden-based spice house features seasonings like Kentucky Table, Cattle Drive Gusto and Soul of the Caribbean. Each blend comes with recommendations for pairings. Pistole's 2-ounce jars sell for $10 each.

Pistole says working with Zimmern is an exciting opportunity.

Gryffon Ridge opened their doors in 2009. The company boasts a collection of 55 unique culinary blends along with more than 100 spices, herbs, salts and chilies.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

United Way of Central Georgia sets $5 million goal

United Way of Central Georgia sets $5 million goal 1:38

United Way of Central Georgia sets $5 million goal
Macon's Authority gets new chairman, director 1:40

Macon's Authority gets new chairman, director
Owners reveal plans for beer garden 2:57

Owners reveal plans for beer garden

View More Video