17th century museum employees unhappy with work conditions

Employees of a Massachusetts living history museum that portrays 17th century Pilgrim and early Native American life are not too happy with the working conditions.
Unionized workers at the Plimoth Plantation are asking management to address low staffing levels and concerns over workplace safety. Employees tell The Patriot Ledger work conditions are "difficult."
Fifty of the museum's 180 employees, including historical interpreters, craft center artisans and maintenance workers, voted to join a union in November. Union officials say both sides have been negotiating the terms of the union's first contract for seven months. They say members have begun discussing the possibility of picketing.
Plimoth Plantation spokeswoman Kate Sheehan says museum officials are bargaining in good faith. She says employee and guest safety is of the "utmost concern" to the museum.
Comments