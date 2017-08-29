Neighborhood children play on the new playground at Southside Community Church Sunday after a dedication ceremony. The Leadership Macon Class of 2011 received a $15,000 grant and built the playground in October.
Neighborhood children play on the new playground at Southside Community Church Sunday after a dedication ceremony. The Leadership Macon Class of 2011 received a $15,000 grant and built the playground in October. JASON VORHEES/THE TELEGRAPH JASON VORHEES/THE TELEGRAPH
Neighborhood children play on the new playground at Southside Community Church Sunday after a dedication ceremony. The Leadership Macon Class of 2011 received a $15,000 grant and built the playground in October. JASON VORHEES/THE TELEGRAPH JASON VORHEES/THE TELEGRAPH

Business

Do you know of a leader who might want to attend this class?

By Linda S. Morris

lmorris@macon.com

August 29, 2017 3:37 PM

Leadership Macon is looking for a few good leaders.

Sponsored by the Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce, Leadership Macon provides leadership training and community orientation to people looking to become more involved in the growth and development of Macon-Bibb County.

Leadership Macon is a year-long program that introduces a class of upcoming community leaders to the strengths and challenges of Macon-Bibb so the class can explore possible projects and solutions, interact with political and community leaders and develop relationships that will benefit class members and the community for years to come.

Class members attend a two-day retreat at the beginning of the year, followed by monthly seminars on such topics as poverty, healthcare, housing, education, economic development, tourism and local government.

Go to www.leadershipmacon.org to complete a nomination form which will be accepted until Oct. 10. After nominations close, an application will be sent to the nominee. For more information, contact Lynn Farmer at lfarmer@maconchamber.com or 478-335-1012.

Linda S. Morris: 478-744-4223, @MidGaBiz

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

United Way of Central Georgia sets $5 million goal

United Way of Central Georgia sets $5 million goal 1:38

United Way of Central Georgia sets $5 million goal
Macon's Authority gets new chairman, director 1:40

Macon's Authority gets new chairman, director
Owners reveal plans for beer garden 2:57

Owners reveal plans for beer garden

View More Video