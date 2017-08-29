Do you know of a leader who might want to attend this class?

Leadership Macon is looking for a few good leaders.
Sponsored by the Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce, Leadership Macon provides leadership training and community orientation to people looking to become more involved in the growth and development of Macon-Bibb County.
Leadership Macon is a year-long program that introduces a class of upcoming community leaders to the strengths and challenges of Macon-Bibb so the class can explore possible projects and solutions, interact with political and community leaders and develop relationships that will benefit class members and the community for years to come.
Class members attend a two-day retreat at the beginning of the year, followed by monthly seminars on such topics as poverty, healthcare, housing, education, economic development, tourism and local government.
Go to www.leadershipmacon.org to complete a nomination form which will be accepted until Oct. 10. After nominations close, an application will be sent to the nominee. For more information, contact Lynn Farmer at lfarmer@maconchamber.com or 478-335-1012.
Linda S. Morris: 478-744-4223, @MidGaBiz
