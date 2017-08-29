Ex-Richmond mayor's security detail sues for overtime pay

Former members of the previous Richmond mayor's security detail have filed a lawsuit claiming they were forced to work unpaid overtime.
The Richmond Times Dispatch reports that the lawsuit was filed by four city police officers who provided protection for ex-Mayor Dwight C. Jones.
The officers say in the lawsuit that the Richmond Police Department and city were hypersensitive to the perception that overtime was "wasteful government spending." The lawsuit claims that a result, the police department prohibited the payment of overtime to members of the unit starting in May 2015.
A lawyer for the officers says they're suing "to receive the overtime wages they are owed."
Mayor Levar Stoney disbanded the unit when he took office in January.
A police department spokesman said it doesn't comment on pending litigation.
