Indiana lake's water level being lowered for trestle repairs

Officials are planning to start lowering a southern Indiana reservoir's water level so an aging railroad trestle running along it can be repaired.
Plans are to begin releasing water Sept. 5 from Lake Lemon near Bloomington and letting it drop 2 feet.
The (Bloomington) Herald-Times reports that will allow the Indiana Rail Road Co.'s repair work on the trestle. The trestle dates to 1906, nearly 50 years before the reservoir was built about 10 miles northeast of Bloomington.
Some of the 500 property owners around the lake have objected to the drawdown, saying much of the reservoir will be too shallow for motorboats.
Bloomington's city government owns the lake. Assistant City Attorney Chris Wheeler says the drawdown was delayed until after the Labor Day weekend as a compromise.
