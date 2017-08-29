Business

Alabama firm gets 4.5-year military school food contract

The Associated Press

August 29, 2017 2:18 AM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.

An Alabama company has a contract for up to $72 million worth of fresh fruits and vegetables for military and U.S. Department of Agriculture schools in Alabama and Florida.

A Pentagon list of contracts signed Monday shows that Forestwood Farm Inc. of Birmingham was one of two companies that bid for the 4½-year contract.

The notice says customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Department of Agriculture schools in the two states.

The contract is with Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support in Philadelphia.

