Airport beginning $6 million in upgrades

The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport has started a modernization project that's expected to include $6 million in upgrades to its terminal and concourses.
Airport officials say the project will be split into six phases and is scheduled to be completed by spring.
The project's first phase includes work on the baggage claim area with upgrades to the lighting and carpeting. The ground transportation center also will receive new carpeting. The first phase is scheduled to be completed either by the end of this year or the beginning of 2018.
Other upgrades will include simplified signs at the curb front, new carpeting at the ticketing level and improvements to the vestibules near the garage tunnel.
Airport CEO Candace McGraw says the project will help provide an "unforgettably positive experience" for passengers.
