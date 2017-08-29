Train derails in India's third rail accident in 10 days

Workers repair the track near upturned coaches of the Duronto Express in Asangaon, some 70 kilometers from Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. A passenger train partly derailed Tuesday morning in western India, the third rail accident in the country in 10 days. Rescuers were working to pull out people who were trapped in the toppled train engine and seven coaches lying on their sides. No casualties or injuries have been reported, railway spokesman A.K. Jain said. Rafiq Maqbool AP Photo