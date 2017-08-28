Jens Schwarz / EyeEm Getty Images/EyeEm
Property owner built fence too high which landed him at zoning meeting

By Linda S. Morris

lmorris@macon.com

August 28, 2017 4:17 PM

There were two items on the agenda to be discussed at Macon’s zoning meeting Monday and both were deferred.

Property owner Willie Simmons was summoned to the meeting because a zoning inspector had determined that a 6-foot fence at 3408 Hollingsworth Road was violating regulations that states the fence in a front yard could be no more than 4 feet high. Also, the inspector said he believes the fence is possibly inside the right of way, which is not allowed.

After some discussion with Simmons and the inspector, the commission decided to defer consideration of the violation until the county engineer’s office could take an accurate measurement of the right of way.

In another matter, Jay Strong, the applicant for a certificate of appropriateness for 2790 Vineville Ave. to allow design approval of a roof, porch and the removal of trees, did not show up for the meeting, so the item was deferred.

A certificate of appropriateness to allow design approval of a building addition and a fence was on the agenda for ratification and it was approved. The staff will mark some items for ratification and generally, the commission does not discuss those items.

Linda S. Morris: 478-744-4223, @MidGaBiz

