Texas floodwaters could burn unsuspecting car shoppers

Recent flooding in Texas has damaged a lot of automobiles. If you are in the market for a used car, the Better Business Bureau cautions you to watch out for flood-damaged vehicles that will soon begin to pop up in our area.
Unsuspecting consumers, particularly those living in regions of the country unaffected by hurricanes or flooding, are led astray by fresh upholstery, new carpeting and bargain prices.
After a vehicle has incurred flood damage, the insurance company may declare it a total loss. When a car is declared a total loss, it should be sent to the junkyard. However, many of these cars are often sold at auction as “salvage” vehicles. Then they may end up for sale on used car lots, in classified ads or online on Craigslist.
After a thorough cleaning, new carpet and floor mats, these cars may look just as good on the surface as any other car. Buying a car that has been exposed to floodwaters can have hidden problems including mold and mildew, rusty wiring, computer malfunctions, airbags that don’t inflate, and much more.
BBB has 10 tips to help you spot these vehicles, which could be sold as “good, clean, used cars.”
▪ Ask to see the title of a used car. Check the date and place of transfer to see if the car came from a flood-damaged area and if the title is stamped “salvage;”
▪ Check all gauges on the dashboard to make sure they are accurate, and look for signs of moisture;
▪ Test the equipment, including lights, windshield wipers, turn signals, cigarette lighter, sound system, heater and air conditioner several times to make sure they work;
▪ Flex some wires under the dash to see if they bend or crack, since wet wires become brittle upon drying and can crack or fail at any time;
▪ Check the hard-to-reach interior of the trunk and glove compartment and beneath the seats and dashboard for signs of mud, rust or water damage.
▪ Look for discolored, faded or stained upholstery and carpeting. Carpeting that has been replaced may fit too loosely or may not match the interior color;
▪ Check for a well-defined line or watermark and for musty odors resulting from mildew;
▪ Check the car dealer’s BBB review to see if the dealer has a history of complaints;
▪ Ask the dealer directly if the car has been damaged by floodwaters.
▪ Get a vehicle history report based on its vehicle identification number.
Before you buy any used car, you should always get a prepurchase inspection by a trusted mechanic of your choosing, not a referral from the seller. The extra cost now may save you thousands of dollars in the long run if major problems are discovered.
Kelvin Collins is president/CEO of the Better Business Bureau, serving 83 counties in portions of Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina.
