Town discovers railway siding built over water main line

A Vermont town is considering options to protect a water main after discovering Vermont Railway built a siding over the line.
Rutland Selectwoman Mary Ashcroft says the town discovered new railroad tracks running over a manhole cover and were not notified by the rail company. The Rutland Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2wi71Cg ) the town first discovered the issue two months ago.
It isn't clear when the new low-speed track was built over the water main.
The town is worried that if a heavy rail car parks on the siding, it runs the risk of crushing the water main.
Vermont Railway did not respond to a request for comment over the weekend.
Comments