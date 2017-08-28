Business

Markets Right Now: Stocks opening higher on Wall Street

The Associated Press

August 28, 2017 9:46 AM

NEW YORK

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks were opening higher on Wall Street Monday led by materials companies and utilities.

Banks and other financial companies were the only laggards among the sectors in the S&P 500.

The S&P 500 rose 5 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,448.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 27 points, or 0.1 percent, to 21,840. The Nasdaq rose 11 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,276.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.17 percent.

