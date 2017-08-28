Business

Bridge linking northeast Nebraska to western Iowa to open

The Associated Press

August 28, 2017 6:47 AM

DECATUR, Neb.

The Nebraska Transportation Department says a Missouri River bridge that connects Decatur, Nebraska, to western Iowa will reopen Monday morning, well ahead of schedule.

Weather permitting, the bridge will open to one lane of traffic controlled by flaggers or temporary signals. Width restrictions will remain in place.

Workers have been making structural repairs to abutments on each end of the bridge, and pavement leading up to the bridge on each side is being replaced.

The reopening had been scheduled for Sept. 11.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

United Way of Central Georgia sets $5 million goal

United Way of Central Georgia sets $5 million goal 1:38

United Way of Central Georgia sets $5 million goal
Macon's Authority gets new chairman, director 1:40

Macon's Authority gets new chairman, director
Owners reveal plans for beer garden 2:57

Owners reveal plans for beer garden

View More Video