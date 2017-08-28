Paterson school officials work to fill vacant positions

A New Jersey school district is working to fill dozens of open positions before classes start next month.
The Record reports (https://njersy.co/2whDk3T ) school officials in Paterson are using $4.3 million in state education aid to complete hiring for the 35 new jobs created in August. According to a Board of Education report, the city school district has hired staffers for 13 positions. The remaining positions are for special education and bilingual programs.
Officials do not include retirements and resignations that take effect after August 1 when recording "true vacancies". Officials say another 15 teachers are leaving. Most of their departures will take effect in October.
Officials say they expect the number of openings to be lower at the start of classes in September. Substitute teachers will cover remaining vacancies.
