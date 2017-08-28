China law threatens 15 days of jail for improper anthem use

FILE - In this March 5, 2016, file photo, Chinese paramilitary policemen perform a flag raising ceremony on Tiananmen Square in Beijing. A proposed Chinese law threatens those making inappropriate use of the country's national anthem with up to 15 days in jail. The official Xinhua News Agency says the draft legislation would make it illegal to play the anthem at funerals and on other "improper" occasions, as well as to "maliciously" modify its wording. Andy Wong, File AP Photo