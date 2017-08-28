Business

Vietnam tries dozens of bankers for graft, mismanagement

The Associated Press

August 28, 2017 3:41 AM

HANOI, Vietnam

Nearly 50 bankers are on trial in Vietnam for alleged graft and mismanagement causing $69 million in losses to a joint stock bank.

The case is part of communist authorities' efforts to tackle corruption.

Among those accused are Ocean Bank's former chairman Ha Van Tham and general manager Nguyen Xuan Son, who are accused of embezzling $2.2 million and abuse of power in appropriating another $8.8 million.

At the time the bank was 20 percent owned by state oil-and-gas giant PetroVietnam, where Son had previously served as chairman.

Another 44 senior Ocean Bank executives are accused of abuse of power or economic mismanagement. Another five executives from different companies are also named in the case.

The losses led to the bank being taken over by the State Bank of Vietnam.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

United Way of Central Georgia sets $5 million goal

United Way of Central Georgia sets $5 million goal 1:38

United Way of Central Georgia sets $5 million goal
Macon's Authority gets new chairman, director 1:40

Macon's Authority gets new chairman, director
Owners reveal plans for beer garden 2:57

Owners reveal plans for beer garden

View More Video